The Times
AS LEVESON REPORTS, OWNER OF INDEPENDENT SEEKS HELP
The owner of The Independent and Evening Standard is
searching for an investor to share the pain of his losses.
The Telegraph
US BANS BP FROM BIDDING FOR FEDERAL CONTRACTS
BP has suffered a serious blow to its business in the
U.S. after being banned from bidding for federal contracts and
accused of acting with a "lack of business integrity".
BARCLAYS 'DISCIPLINES' 13 STAFF OVER LIBOR
Thirteen Barclays staff members have been
"disciplined" over the Libor fixing scandal, top executive Rich
Ricci disclosed on Wednesday, as he admitted the bank had placed
too much emphasis on the money staff brought in.
LEGAL FEARS OVER WEST COAST REPORT
The publication of the Laidlaw report into the West Coast
rail bid fiasco has been delayed by the government in an attempt
to ensure the findings do not trigger further legal action from
civil servants involved.
INVESNSYS SHOCKS CITY WITH RAIL SALE TO GERMANS
Invensys shocked the City of London on Wednesday by
announcing the sale of its rail signalling division to Siemens
in a deal worth 1.74 billion pounds ($2.78 billion).
The Guardian
UK COALITION AT ODDS ON LEVESON AS D-DAY DAWNS
The threat of a coalition split over future regulation of
the press was looming on Wednesday as Conservative Cabinet
sources accused the Liberal Democrats of playing a dangerous
game by appearing to back state regulation before Thursday's
publication of Lord Justice Leveson's damning 2,000-page verdict
on media ethics.
The Independent
COALITION BRACED FOR SPLIT OVER LEVESON
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is considering taking the
extraordinary step of publicly dissenting from his own
Government's response to the Leveson Inquiry's plan for the
future of a free press in Britain.