The Times

AS LEVESON REPORTS, OWNER OF INDEPENDENT SEEKS HELP

The owner of The Independent and Evening Standard is searching for an investor to share the pain of his losses.

The Telegraph

US BANS BP FROM BIDDING FOR FEDERAL CONTRACTS

BP has suffered a serious blow to its business in the U.S. after being banned from bidding for federal contracts and accused of acting with a "lack of business integrity".

BARCLAYS 'DISCIPLINES' 13 STAFF OVER LIBOR

Thirteen Barclays staff members have been "disciplined" over the Libor fixing scandal, top executive Rich Ricci disclosed on Wednesday, as he admitted the bank had placed too much emphasis on the money staff brought in.

LEGAL FEARS OVER WEST COAST REPORT

The publication of the Laidlaw report into the West Coast rail bid fiasco has been delayed by the government in an attempt to ensure the findings do not trigger further legal action from civil servants involved.

INVESNSYS SHOCKS CITY WITH RAIL SALE TO GERMANS

Invensys shocked the City of London on Wednesday by announcing the sale of its rail signalling division to Siemens in a deal worth 1.74 billion pounds ($2.78 billion).

The Guardian

UK COALITION AT ODDS ON LEVESON AS D-DAY DAWNS

The threat of a coalition split over future regulation of the press was looming on Wednesday as Conservative Cabinet sources accused the Liberal Democrats of playing a dangerous game by appearing to back state regulation before Thursday's publication of Lord Justice Leveson's damning 2,000-page verdict on media ethics.

The Independent

COALITION BRACED FOR SPLIT OVER LEVESON

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is considering taking the extraordinary step of publicly dissenting from his own Government's response to the Leveson Inquiry's plan for the future of a free press in Britain.