The Times

BANKING VOTE WILL LEAVE CITY 'EXPOSED TO EU DEMANDS'

Britain will demand changes to the structure of the euro zone banking union this week as government ministers say that David Cameron will veto plans if he feels they threaten the City of London.

The Telegraph

VIRGIN RAIL TO CONTINUE RUNNING WEST COAST LINE FOR NOW

British transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin is expected on Monday to set aside legal threats and name Virgin Rail Group as his preferred operator to run West Coast train services on a temporary basis from December.

EASE OFF ON AUSTERITY, IMF WARNS OSBORNE

George Osborne has been warned by the International Monetary Fund that he risks further damaging the economy unless the pace of austerity slows and he faces up to the country's "growth challenge".

STANSTED AIRPORT OWNER ADMITS IT COULD BE RUN FOR LESS

Ferrovial's, BAA, the owners of Stansted, have made the unusual admission that anyone else could run the airport for at least 5 million pounds ($8.04 million) a year less.

The Guardian

DECRIMINALISE DRUG USE, SAY UK EXPERTS

A six-year study of Britain's drug laws by leading scientists, police officers, academics and experts has concluded it is time to introduce decriminalisation.

CAMERON AND SALMOND SIGN OFF SCOTS REFERENDUM

Scots will on Monday be given 100 weeks to make the "most important political decision in 300 years" of Scottish history when David Cameron and Alex Salmond sign a deal to stage a referendum on independence.

The Independent

RBS SHARES HEAD FOR FALL AFTER BRANCH SELL-OFF

City of London traders were bracing for Royal Bank of Scotland's shares to fall sharply when they open for trading this morning.