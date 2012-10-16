The Times
The Telegraph
NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO STRIKE IRAN, CAMERON SAYS
David Cameron has personally warned Israel not to take
military action against Iran for "now", he disclosed on Monday
night.
ROTHSCHILD IN SHOCK EXIT FROM BUMI BOARD
Nat Rothschild resigned unexpectedly from the board of
troubled coal group Bumi on Monday, voicing his "great
regret" in bringing its Indonesia backers to London and accusing
its chairman of betraying shareholders.
FRACKING GO-AHEAD 'WITHIN WEEKS'
The British government is preparing to give the green light
for the controversial process of fracking for shale gas in the
UK to resume within weeks.
The Guardian
3,500 MILITARY STAFF JOIN ARMS FIRMS
Senior military officers and Ministry of Defence officials
have taken up more than 3,500 jobs in arms companies over the
past 16 years, according to figures that reveal the extent of
the "revolving door" between the public and private sector.
The Independent
EMAIL BETWEEN PM AND BROOKS KEPT FROM LEVESON
Private emails between David Cameron and the former News
International chief executive Rebekah Brooks have been withheld
from the Leveson Inquiry after the Prime Minister sought
personal legal advice.