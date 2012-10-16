The Times

ROTHSCHILD QUITS AS FIGHTS FOR BUMI GOES ON

The reputation of Nat Rothschild was in tatters on Monday after the billionaire financier resigned as a nonexecutive director of the Indonesian coalminer he floated in London.

The Telegraph

NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO STRIKE IRAN, CAMERON SAYS

David Cameron has personally warned Israel not to take military action against Iran for "now", he disclosed on Monday night.

ROTHSCHILD IN SHOCK EXIT FROM BUMI BOARD

Nat Rothschild resigned unexpectedly from the board of troubled coal group Bumi on Monday, voicing his "great regret" in bringing its Indonesia backers to London and accusing its chairman of betraying shareholders.

FRACKING GO-AHEAD 'WITHIN WEEKS'

The British government is preparing to give the green light for the controversial process of fracking for shale gas in the UK to resume within weeks.

The Guardian

3,500 MILITARY STAFF JOIN ARMS FIRMS

Senior military officers and Ministry of Defence officials have taken up more than 3,500 jobs in arms companies over the past 16 years, according to figures that reveal the extent of the "revolving door" between the public and private sector.

The Independent

EMAIL BETWEEN PM AND BROOKS KEPT FROM LEVESON

Private emails between David Cameron and the former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks have been withheld from the Leveson Inquiry after the Prime Minister sought personal legal advice.