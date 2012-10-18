The Times

KREMLIN'S OIL GIANT POISED TO SWALLOW BP IN RUSSIA

Rosneft is plotting to seize control of the TNK-BP joint venture in a dramatic $56 billion double swoop that would result in BP taking a large stake in the Kremlin-backed energy company.

'WIZARD OF OZ' HEDGE FUND STAR QUITS AT THE TOP

A star hedge fund trader who walked away from a $250 million bonus to set up his own fund is retiring aged just 41 after two decades in the industry.

The Telegraph

MPS BLOCK DETAILS OF NEW EXPENSES

The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons is attempting to block the publication of MPs' expenses that are believed to show that some rent their taxpayer-funded homes to each other.

BP CLOSES IN ON HISTORIC RUSSIAN OIL DEAL

BP was on Wednesday on the verge of clinching a historic deal with Rosneft that would see the Russian state-controlled group take control of TNK-BP and hand the UK company a major stake in the world's largest listed oil producer.

STATE COULD START RBS SALE 'BEFORE NEXT ELECTION'

The government could begin selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland before the next election, according to the chairman of the taxpayer-backed lender.

EMAILS RAISE QUESTIONS OVER BUMI CHAIRMAN 'DIVORCE DEAL'

The chairman of crisis-hit Bumi faces questions over whether he was working on a controversial "divorce deal" with the mining group's Indonesian backers months before it was announced.

The Guardian

HOLLANDE'S STARK WARNING TO MERKEL ON EU

Francois Hollande, the French president, has warned for the first time that the Paris-Berlin motor driving Europe could stall over deep differences on how to resolve the euro crisis.

The Independent

OSBORNE: GREEN LOBBY ARE LIKE TALIBAN

Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, privately described climate campaigners as the "environmental Taliban" as he fought to water down the government's commitments to renewable energy.

PM PRESSED TO COME CLEAN OVER SECRET BROOKS EMAILS

David Cameron is under pressure to release private emails exchanged with Rebekah Brooks that he has withheld from the Leveson Inquiry.