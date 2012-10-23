The Times

TORIES BOUNCE BACK AFTER CONFERENCE

David Cameron has won back Conservative Party support and slashed Labour's lead in a new poll that suggests the Prime Minister is largely unscathed by the 'plebgate' affair.

The Telegraph

BBC'S LAWYERS BLOCKED EMAILS ON SAVILE PROGRAMME

The BBC was dragged into a fresh cover-up row on Monday after it emerged that the publication of emails implicating senior executives in a decision to drop a Newsnight expose of Jimmy Savile was blocked by its own lawyers

CAMERON HERALDS 'WIN-WIN' FINANCE SCHEME FOR SUPPLIERS

Big businesses must help their struggling small suppliers get access to billions of pounds in funding, the Prime Minister will say on Tuesday.

SHAREHOLDER WINDFALL AS BP SEALS RUSSIA DEAL

BP shareholders are set for a multibillion dollar pay-out after the oil giant agreed a $26.8 billion sale of its half of Russian joint venture TNK-BP to Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.

PLEA BARGAINS EXPECTED FOR THE UK

The British government is to back the introduction of plea bargains in the prosecution of complex financial crime, with an announcement expected as early as this morning.

The Guardian

UK TO DOUBLE NUMBER OF DRONES IN AFGHANISTAN

The UK is to double the number of armed RAF "drones" flying combat and surveillance operations in Afghanistan and, for the first time, the aircraft will be controlled from Britain.

The Independent

TRINITY MIRROR AND THE PEOPLE ACCUSED OF PHONE HACKING

Two more tabloid newspapers were dragged into the phone-hacking scandal on Monday with the former England football manager Sven Goran Errikson among four people intending to sue the Daily Mirror and the Sunday People.