The Times
TORIES BOUNCE BACK AFTER CONFERENCE
David Cameron has won back Conservative Party support and
slashed Labour's lead in a new poll that suggests the Prime
Minister is largely unscathed by the 'plebgate' affair.
The Telegraph
BBC'S LAWYERS BLOCKED EMAILS ON SAVILE PROGRAMME
The BBC was dragged into a fresh cover-up row on Monday
after it emerged that the publication of emails implicating
senior executives in a decision to drop a Newsnight expose of
Jimmy Savile was blocked by its own lawyers
CAMERON HERALDS 'WIN-WIN' FINANCE SCHEME FOR SUPPLIERS
Big businesses must help their struggling small suppliers
get access to billions of pounds in funding, the Prime Minister
will say on Tuesday.
SHAREHOLDER WINDFALL AS BP SEALS RUSSIA DEAL
BP shareholders are set for a multibillion dollar
pay-out after the oil giant agreed a $26.8 billion sale of its
half of Russian joint venture TNK-BP to
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.
PLEA BARGAINS EXPECTED FOR THE UK
The British government is to back the introduction of plea
bargains in the prosecution of complex financial crime, with an
announcement expected as early as this morning.
The Guardian
UK TO DOUBLE NUMBER OF DRONES IN AFGHANISTAN
The UK is to double the number of armed RAF "drones" flying
combat and surveillance operations in Afghanistan and, for the
first time, the aircraft will be controlled from Britain.
The Independent
TRINITY MIRROR AND THE PEOPLE ACCUSED OF PHONE HACKING
Two more tabloid newspapers were dragged into the
phone-hacking scandal on Monday with the former England football
manager Sven Goran Errikson among four people intending to sue
the Daily Mirror and the Sunday People.