The Times

GREEK LEADER PUSHES FOR AUSTERITY PACKAGE

Antonis Samaras, the Greek prime minister, held a fresh round of talks on Tuesday in an attempt to convince his coalition partners to accept the last details of an austerity package.

The Telegraph

BBC HAS LOST PUBLIC TRUST OVER SAVILE: MINISTER

The Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal has raised "very real concerns" about public trust in the BBC, Britain's culture secretary Maria Miller said on Tuesday.

APPLE FAILS TO IMPRESS MARKETS WITH LAUNCH OF IPDA MINI

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a smaller version of the iPad - called the iPad Mini - as the company tries to blunt the growing efforts of rivals to secure a share of the multi-billion pound tablet market.

RBS UNDER PRESSURE TO SELL US ASSETS

RBS has come under pressure from the body charged with managing the taxpayers' 82 percent holding in the lender to sell its U.S. business and shrink its investment banking arm.

The Guardian

UK WELLBEING STILL 13 PERCENT BELOW PRE-CRISIS LEVELS

Data shows long-lasting decline in living standards as Bank of England chief hints that UK is emerging from recession.

The Independent

HACKING WOES MOUNT FOR MIRROR GROUP

British police hold evidence that a senior Mirror Group journalist regularly paid a private investigations firm for mobile phone numbers and PIN access codes at least two years before phone hacking became common at the News of the World.

BOE'S KING SIGNALS FOR NEW ROUND OF QE

Sir Mervyn King has given the clearest signal yet that the Bank of England is poised to launch another round of quantitative easing to boost the ailing UK economy.