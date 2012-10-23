The Times
GREEK LEADER PUSHES FOR AUSTERITY PACKAGE
Antonis Samaras, the Greek prime minister, held a fresh
round of talks on Tuesday in an attempt to convince his
coalition partners to accept the last details of an austerity
package.
The Telegraph
BBC HAS LOST PUBLIC TRUST OVER SAVILE: MINISTER
The Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal has raised "very real
concerns" about public trust in the BBC, Britain's culture
secretary Maria Miller said on Tuesday.
APPLE FAILS TO IMPRESS MARKETS WITH LAUNCH OF IPDA MINI
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a smaller version of the
iPad - called the iPad Mini - as the company tries to blunt the
growing efforts of rivals to secure a share of the multi-billion
pound tablet market.
RBS UNDER PRESSURE TO SELL US ASSETS
RBS has come under pressure from the body charged
with managing the taxpayers' 82 percent holding in the lender to
sell its U.S. business and shrink its investment banking arm.
The Guardian
UK WELLBEING STILL 13 PERCENT BELOW PRE-CRISIS LEVELS
Data shows long-lasting decline in living standards as Bank
of England chief hints that UK is emerging from recession.
The Independent
HACKING WOES MOUNT FOR MIRROR GROUP
British police hold evidence that a senior Mirror Group
journalist regularly paid a private investigations firm for
mobile phone numbers and PIN access codes at least two years
before phone hacking became common at the News of the World.
BOE'S KING SIGNALS FOR NEW ROUND OF QE
Sir Mervyn King has given the clearest signal yet that the
Bank of England is poised to launch another round of
quantitative easing to boost the ailing UK economy.