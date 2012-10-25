The Times

DOUBLE-DIP SET BRITONS BACK 1,800 POUNDS EVERY YEAR

Britons are more than 1,800 pounds a year worse off then they would be had the country avoided a double-dip recession, according to a study by leading business analysts at PwC.

The Telegraph

BBC AT WAR OVER FATE OF EDITOR OF SAVILE SCANDAL

George Entwistle and the BBC's senior management were accused by their staff on Wednesday of making a scapegoat of the Newsnight editor who cancelled the Jimmy Savile investigation.

CAMERON SAYS GOOD ECONOMIC NEWS IS ON THE WAY

Britain's economy will formally emerge from recession with positive growth figures due on Thursday, David Cameron has signalled.

CRACKDOWN LOOMS FOR FOREIGN 'TAX AVOIDERS'

Foreign companies including Amazon, Google and Starbuck s are facing a tax crackdown after David Cameron demanded an investigation into claims of large-scale avoidance and Brussels moved to close a series of loopholes

The Guardian

CAMERON TO CLAIM WORST OF RECESSION IS OVER

The government's careful plans for a measured response to the expected news that the British economy has finally crawled out of a double-dip recession were blown off course on Wednesday when official statisticians launched an inquiry into whether David Cameron had prematurely leaked the news.

The Independent

FORD SET TO AXE UK PLANT AFTER DIRE SALES IN EUROZONE

Ford is expected to announce the closure of its Southampton van factory on Thursday, with the loss of more than 500 jobs, as the U.S. car giant overhauls its European operations.

CBI REVEALS WORSENING PICTURE FOR UK OUTPUT

Manufacturing output is at its lowest level in three years, in what could be a further blow to hopes for a swift economic recovery, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).