The Times
DOUBLE-DIP SET BRITONS BACK 1,800 POUNDS EVERY YEAR
Britons are more than 1,800 pounds a year worse off then
they would be had the country avoided a double-dip recession,
according to a study by leading business analysts at PwC.
The Telegraph
BBC AT WAR OVER FATE OF EDITOR OF SAVILE SCANDAL
George Entwistle and the BBC's senior management were
accused by their staff on Wednesday of making a scapegoat of the
Newsnight editor who cancelled the Jimmy Savile investigation.
CAMERON SAYS GOOD ECONOMIC NEWS IS ON THE WAY
Britain's economy will formally emerge from recession with
positive growth figures due on Thursday, David Cameron has
signalled.
CRACKDOWN LOOMS FOR FOREIGN 'TAX AVOIDERS'
Foreign companies including Amazon, Google
and Starbuck s are facing a tax crackdown after David
Cameron demanded an investigation into claims of large-scale
avoidance and Brussels moved to close a series of loopholes
The Guardian
CAMERON TO CLAIM WORST OF RECESSION IS OVER
The government's careful plans for a measured response to
the expected news that the British economy has finally crawled
out of a double-dip recession were blown off course on Wednesday
when official statisticians launched an inquiry into whether
David Cameron had prematurely leaked the news.
The Independent
FORD SET TO AXE UK PLANT AFTER DIRE SALES IN EUROZONE
Ford is expected to announce the closure of its
Southampton van factory on Thursday, with the loss of more than
500 jobs, as the U.S. car giant overhauls its European
operations.
CBI REVEALS WORSENING PICTURE FOR UK OUTPUT
Manufacturing output is at its lowest level in three years,
in what could be a further blow to hopes for a swift economic
recovery, according to the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI).