The Times
SORT OUT AIRPORT OR RISK RECOVERY
David Cameron must decide within a year where to build new
runways around London or risk damaging Britain's growth, Lord
Heseltine said in an economic report.
The Telegraph
HITACHI PLANS TO REVIVE UK NUCLEAR
Japan's Hitachi has revived Britain's ailing
nuclear power ambitions with plans to invest 20 billion pounds
($32.17 billion) in building at least four reactors in the UK.
HBOS EXECUTIVES 'THREATENED AND ABUSED' MANAGERS
Managers at HBOS were routinely threatened and
abused by colleagues and senior executives at the lender in the
years leading up to its collapse, according to a former head of
risk at the bank.
BP RAISES DIVIDEND AFTER POSITIVE RESULTS
BP rewarded its "patient" shareholders by raising its
dividend on Tuesday as its third-quarter results resoundingly
beat market expectations, sending the group's shares up sharply.
DEATH KNELL FOR WIND FARMS
Wind farms have been "peppered" across Britain without
enough consideration for the countryside and people's homes, a
senior energy minister admitted on Tuesday as he warned "enough
is enough".
The Guardian
HESELTINE'S REPORT BLASTS GROWTH STRATEGY
Lord Heseltine will on Wednesday deliver an explosive
critique of the government's economic policy when he publishes a
six-month study commissioned by Downing Street.
The Independent
TESCO BANK SIGNS UP FOR FUNDING FOR LENDING
Tesco Bank has become the latest lender to take
advantage of the Bank of England's 80 billion pounds ($128.66
billion) Funding for Lending scheme.