The Times

DEFENCE SPECIALIST SETS COURSE FOR FUTURE

AgustaWestland is in talks with the British department of business for financial support that would see the British defence division of the aerospace group transformed into one of the world's biggest civil helicopter manufacturers.

The Telegraph

FISHER BEING READIED TO TAKE OVER FROM TUCKER

Paul Fisher, the Bank of England's executive director of markets, is being groomed to replace Paul Tucker as the Bank's deputy governor for financial stability.

WILLIAM HILL TO UP THE STAKES ON SPORTINGBET

William Hill is expected to return with a revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million).

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON BAE-EADS TO GIVE UK JOBS GUARANTEE

BAE Systems and EADS are under mounting pressure to give a guarantee on British jobs in return for the government's support of a proposed 30 billion pound merger of the defence and aerospace giants.

The Guardian

SQUEEZE ON SIZE FOR CHEAP NEW SCHOOLS

The government is to unveil blueprints for a new generation of shrunken schools and has told builders they will be about 15 percent smaller than those built during Labour's spending boom.

The Independent

BAD BANKERS WARNED: REPENT OR GO TO JAIL

Britain's new chief financial policeman has issued a stark message to the City of London: "We have barely got started."