The Times
FRENCH PUT SPANNER IN THE WORKS OF BAE MERGER PLANS
A new hurdle to the 27 billion pound tie-up between BAE
Systems and EADS was put up by the French on
Tuesday as the country's largest industrial shareholder in EADS
said that the 60-40 merger terms were unsatisfactory.
FOUR CHARGED AFTER 'BIGGEST' FSA INVESTIGATION
Four men, including a former senior broker at Deutsche Bank
, were charged with a 3 million pound ($4.84
million)insider trading conspiracy on Tuesday.
The Telegraph
HESTER: RBS IS 'POSTER CHILD' FOR BANKING FAILURES
Stephen Hester, chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland
, has admitted the institution is a "British poster child
for what went wrong in banking".
JJB SPORTS GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION
Britain's battered high street has suffered another major
blow after administrators managed to save just 20 JJB Sports
stores, with the demise of the retailer costing 3,500
jobs and leading to the closure of 160 shops.
The Guardian
MILIBAND VOWS TO PREPARE TEENAGERS FOR WORK
The leader of Britain's Labour Party Ed Miliband will on
Tuesday put himself on the side of the "forgotten 50 percent" by
drawing on his state school roots and promising to reform an
education system.
The Independent
MINING MEGA-MERGER SET TO GO AHEAD
Shareholders are set to approve Glencore and
Xstrata's long-awaited 56 billion pound merger agreement
after eight months of talks, despite substantial opposition to
the deal, a leading investor predicted on Tuesday.