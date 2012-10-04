The Times
TESCO PROFITS FALL FOR FIRST TIME IN 18 YEARS
Tesco has arrested its 18-month domestic sales
slump but the improved performance was not enough to stop it
suffering falling profits for the first time in 18 years.
WEST COAST RAIL FRANCHISE CRASHES AMID GOVERNMENT FLAWS
Rail passengers face years of uncertainty over who will run
some of Britain's busiest train routes after the Government
admitted a huge blunder in awarding the franchise for the West
Coast main line.
The Telegraph
FIRSTGROUP CONSIDERS LEGAL ACTION OVER CONTRACT FIASCO
FirstGroup is considering legal action against the
Department for Transport after it pulled the controversial West
Coast rail bid.
SCARDINO HITS OUT AT LACK OF WOMEN ON BOARDS
Dame Marjorie Scardino spoke of her disappointment that so
few women have followed suit, as she stepped down from the helm
of Financial Times.
The Guardian
VIRGIN BACK ON TRACK IN RAIL SHAMBLES
Britain's Department for Transport has been left reeling
after three senior civil servants were suspended over the
collapse of the West Coast main line franchise deal.
The Independent
NATIONAL 'VIRTUAL ID CARD' SCHEME SET FOR LAUNCH
Britain will announce details this month of a national ID
scheme allowing people to use their mobile phones and social
media profiles as official identification.
MURDOCH COMES UNDER FIRE FROM NEWS CORP
Rupert Murdoch is facing a fresh wave of pressure from
influential investment firms which have clubbed together to
challenge his dual role as chairman and chief executive of News
Corporation.