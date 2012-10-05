The Times
MADRID'S BUDGET WILL NOT BE ENOUGH, SAYS GOVERNOR
The Spanish government has come under further pressure to
take an international bailout after the governor of the central
bank said extra measures were needed to meet this year's deficit
target.
The Telegraph
DEBT FEARS AS BUYOUT FIRMS OPT FOR REFINANCING
Private equity firms are set to take billions of pounds out
of UK companies in a refinancing glut that has raised fears of a
new credit bubble.
FACEBOOK IS FIRST SOCIAL NETWORK TO GET 1 BLN USERS
Facebook has more than a billion users who access the
site at least once a month, a milestone its founder Mark
Zuckerberg hailed as the proudest achievement of his life.
DfT TOLD OF WEST COAST FLAWS DAYS BEFORE RULING
The Department for Transport was handed an independent
report highlighting the flaws in the West Coast rail franchise
bid process five days before it awarded the contract to
FirstGroup.
The Guardian
REPUBLICANS HAIL ROMNEY AFTER RESOUNDING TV WIN
Jubilant Republicans declared the U.S. election race back
on, describing Mitt Romney's clear victory over Barack Obama in
the first of the presidential debates as a "game changer."
The Independent
TORY CHAIRMAN
The company founded by the Conservative Party chairman Grant
Shapps is to be investigated by the advertising watchdog after
he was found to have been posing as a web guru named Michael
Green to sell get-rich-quick advice over the Internet.