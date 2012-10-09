The Times
OLIGARCHS TELL BP THEY WANT OUT OF JOINT VENTURE
The four billionaires who own half of BP's Russian
joint venture have performed an extraordinary U-turn and are
heading towards the exit.
RECKITT COMES CLEAN OVER LOAN
Reckitt Benckiser admitted that it had failed to
disclose that its chief executive had pledged more than 7
million pounds ($11.22 million) of shares as collateral for a
personal loan more than two years ago.
The Telegraph
'LYNCH MOB' ATTACK ON MINING GIANTS BOARD
The board of troubled mining giant ENRC has been
accused by one of its own directors of acting like a "lynch
mob", being "morally wrong" and of attempting to oust its chief
executive Felix Vulis behind his back.
OSBORNE PLAN FOR TAX-FREE SHARES FACES FIGHT
George Osborne On Monday unveiled a plan for an employee
owners scheme that was welcomed with open arms by business
leaders despite concerns it could meet opposition from Brussels.
IMF'S U-TURN ON GROWTH A BLOW TO UK
George Osborne has suffered a fresh blow as the
International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for UK growth,
in its sharpest downward revision for any advanced economy.
The Guardian
PROTECTION FOR HOUSEHOLDERS WHO TACKLE BURGLARS
Householders who resort to physical force to deter burglars
will be given greater protection from the law, the British
justice minister, Chris Grayling, will announce on Tuesday.
The Independent
British ministers are investigating a proposal
to outsource the production of wind power to Ireland.