The Times
CLOCK TICKS ON BAE DEAL AS CHIEFS HOLD TALKS
The merger between BAE Systems and EADS
was teetering on Tuesday as the chief executive of the British
group flew into Toulouse ahead of an expected plea for more time
to thrash out a deal.
The Telegraph
CAMERON: IT'S SINK OR SWIM FOR UK
Britain faces an "hour of reckoning" and potentially
terminal decline without radical reform and "difficult, painful
decisions", the Prime Minister will warn on Wednesday.
PENSION POTS 'IN FREE FALL' FROM QE
The value of British pension pots is in "free fall" as
annuity rates drop by record amounts due to the Bank of
England's money-printing programme, experts have warned.
BARCLAYS SNAPS UP ING DIRECT ACCOUNTS
The government's plan to increase competition in the banking
sector has been dealt a blow after ING said it would
exit the British market.
BAE MEGA-MERGER HANGS IN BALANCE
The mega-merger between BAE Systems and EADS
is on a knife-edge as the aerospace and defence
companies consider whether to scrap the deal due to opposition
from politicians and investors.
The Guardian
RUSSIAN MOBILE NETWORK MEGAFON CONFIRMS LONDON IPO
Mobile operator owned by Russia's richest man expected to
float 15-20 percent of shares on London and Moscow exchanges.
The Independent
STRING OF BAD NEWS HITS HOPES OF RECOVERY
Britain's manufacturing sector output shrank 1.1 percent in
August, dealing a hammer blow to hopes that the UK economy will
bounce back strongly in 2012.
BAE AND EADS STRIVE TO WIN TIME FOR DEAL
BAE Systems, EADS and their respective
boards were locked in talks on Tuesday as the two sides
scrambled to make enough progression their proposed 30 billion
pounds ($48 billion) merger.