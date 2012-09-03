The Times
INVESTORS LINE UP TO SUE RBS OVER RIGHTS ISSUE
Burnt shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland are in
talks with litigation funds with a view to launching a formal
3.3 billion pound ($5.24 billion) fund lawsuit against the bank
and its former chief executive, Fred Goodwin, within weeks.
The Telegraph
TORIES DEMAND A 'BLOOD PRICE' FOR THE RETURN OF LAWS
British prime minister David Cameron is under pressure to
extract a "blood price" from the Liberal Democrats for restoring
David Laws to the government in his reshuffle this week.
ECB SHOULD LAUNCH 'UNLIMITED' BIND BUYING, SAYS OECD
The ECB should launch an "unlimited" bond buying programme,
the secretary general of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development has warned.
BRANSON STEPS UP WAR OF WORDS OVER WEST COAST RAIL
Virgin has released details of nine meetings with British
ministers where it claims to have voiced concerns about the bid
process for the West Coast mainline franchise.
The Guardian
CAMERON OPTS FOR SHAKE-UP ACROSS RANKS
David Cameron is to embark on a major reshuffle of his
government at all ranks, from cabinet members to lowly junior
ministers.
The Independent
CAMERON BALES OUT OF HEATHROW DECISION
David Cameron is to set up an independent review of
Britain's airports, which could pave the way for him to drop his
opposition to a third runway at Heathrow.
CONFIDENCE 'DRAINING AWAY' AS UK ORDERS SHRINK
Britain's manufacturers are enduring the toughest conditions
for nearly three years as Europe's debt crisis plays havoc with
the sector and confidence "drains away", according to a new
survey.