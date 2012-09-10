The Times
INVESTOR CALLS ON BIDDERS TO JOIN THE XSTRATA BATTLE
A leading investor in Xstrata has said that it will
not support a takeover by Glencore and has called for
the miner's board to hold talks with other bidders.
The Telegraph
HEATHROW EXPANSION 'NOT GOING TO HAPPEN'
British business minister Vince Cable has said that an
expansion of Heathrow airport is "not going to happen" because
of the breadth of political opposition to it.
LONDON BIDS FAREWELL AS CURTAIN FALLS ON PARALYMPICS
This greatest of all sporting seasons closed with millions
hoping the spirit set free by the Olympics and Paralympics can
achieve a lasting hold in British life.
The Guardian
SECTIONS OF TALIBAN READY TO ACCEPT U.S. PRESENCE
Some senior Taliban say they can see no prospect of victory
so they are prepared to negotiate - but not with the Karzai
government.
The Independent
UK'S GROWTH PLAN HAS HIT BUFFERS, SAYS INDUSTRY
Britain's manufacturers are stepping up the pressure on the
government to do more to help the economy, saying that current
plans have "hit the buffers".