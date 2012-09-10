The Times

INVESTOR CALLS ON BIDDERS TO JOIN THE XSTRATA BATTLE

A leading investor in Xstrata has said that it will not support a takeover by Glencore and has called for the miner's board to hold talks with other bidders.

The Telegraph

HEATHROW EXPANSION 'NOT GOING TO HAPPEN'

British business minister Vince Cable has said that an expansion of Heathrow airport is "not going to happen" because of the breadth of political opposition to it.

LONDON BIDS FAREWELL AS CURTAIN FALLS ON PARALYMPICS

This greatest of all sporting seasons closed with millions hoping the spirit set free by the Olympics and Paralympics can achieve a lasting hold in British life.

The Guardian

SECTIONS OF TALIBAN READY TO ACCEPT U.S. PRESENCE

Some senior Taliban say they can see no prospect of victory so they are prepared to negotiate - but not with the Karzai government.

The Independent

UK'S GROWTH PLAN HAS HIT BUFFERS, SAYS INDUSTRY

Britain's manufacturers are stepping up the pressure on the government to do more to help the economy, saying that current plans have "hit the buffers".