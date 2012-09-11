The Times
EASTERN BLOC FEELS THE CHILL AS LENDER RETREAT
The new head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development has called for co-ordinated intervention in Eastern
Europe, where he said the euro crisis was having a "frightening"
impact on growth.
The Telegraph
PETROL PRICE UP AS REFINERS TAKE PROFITS
The cost of petrol has risen by 9 pence a litre in two
months as refiners' profit margins reached a five-year high.
CABLE SIGNALS NEW POLICY OF INTERVENTION
British business secretary Vince Cable will on Tuesday
declare the end of Britain's "laissez faire" industrial policies
and unveil a plan of government "intervention and partnership"
designed to deliver growth.
FirstGroup has moved to quash Sir Richard Branson's
efforts to cast himself as the defender of Britain's railways,
warning that the entrepreneur's image as the "voice of sobriety"
doesn't "square with the facts".
The Guardian
BRANSON STEAMS UP OVER RAIL FIRM'S NUMBER CRUNCHING
FirstGroup CEO Tim O'Toole stokes up confident
defence of his winning franchise bid for the west coast line.
The Independent
FUND MANAGER THAT STARTED SHAREHOLDER SPRING
Legal & General has emerged as the leader of the
"shareholder spring" which saw an unprecedented number of
companies held to account for poor practice on issues such as
bosses pay.