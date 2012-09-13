The Times

HILLSBOROUGH VINDICATION AFTER 23-YEAR STRUGGLE

A 23-year battle by the families of the Hillsborough disaster victims ended with their complete vindication on Wednesday and a profound apology from the Prime Minister.

PAY ADVISORS 'OUTLAWED' FROM MANAGEMENT MEETINGS

The row over executive pay threatened to erupt again after it emerged that Legal & General has banned remuneration consultants from being in the room when it holds sensitive discussions with companies.

The Telegraph

DEFENCE GIANTS IN MERGER TALKS

Britain's BAE Systems is working on an audacious 38 billion euros ($48.98 billion) merger with its rival EADS in a move that will create the world's second-biggest aerospace and defence company.

UK TREASURY AT ODDS WITH GERMANY OVER BANKS

Britain has pushed for Brussels' new banking regulator to supervise all 6,000 euro zone banks in a move that puts London on a collision course with Berlin.

FORMER HBOS DIRECTOR FINED OVER NEAR COLLAPSE

Former HBOS director Peter Cummings has been fined 500,000 pounds ($805,000) and banned for life from working in the City of London.

The Guardian

OBAMA VOWS TO FIND KILLERS OF US AMBASSADOR IN LIBYA

Barack Obama vowed to hunt down the killers of U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans in Benghazi.

The Independent

NEW BARCLAYS CHIEF CALLS FOR AN END TO FREE BANKING

The incoming chairman of Barclays, David Walker, called on regulators to end "unfair" free banking in Britain.