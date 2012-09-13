The Times
HILLSBOROUGH VINDICATION AFTER 23-YEAR STRUGGLE
A 23-year battle by the families of the Hillsborough
disaster victims ended with their complete vindication on
Wednesday and a profound apology from the Prime Minister.
PAY ADVISORS 'OUTLAWED' FROM MANAGEMENT MEETINGS
The row over executive pay threatened to erupt again after
it emerged that Legal & General has banned remuneration
consultants from being in the room when it holds sensitive
discussions with companies.
The Telegraph
DEFENCE GIANTS IN MERGER TALKS
Britain's BAE Systems is working on an audacious 38
billion euros ($48.98 billion) merger with its rival EADS
in a move that will create the world's second-biggest
aerospace and defence company.
UK TREASURY AT ODDS WITH GERMANY OVER BANKS
Britain has pushed for Brussels' new banking regulator to
supervise all 6,000 euro zone banks in a move that puts London
on a collision course with Berlin.
FORMER HBOS DIRECTOR FINED OVER NEAR COLLAPSE
Former HBOS director Peter Cummings has been fined 500,000
pounds ($805,000) and banned for life from working in the City
of London.
The Guardian
OBAMA VOWS TO FIND KILLERS OF US AMBASSADOR IN LIBYA
Barack Obama vowed to hunt down the killers of U.S.
ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans in Benghazi.
The Independent
NEW BARCLAYS CHIEF CALLS FOR AN END TO FREE BANKING
The incoming chairman of Barclays, David Walker,
called on regulators to end "unfair" free banking in Britain.