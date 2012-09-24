The Times
MORRISONS PREFERS OWN-LABEL TO PENSION PLAN
Morrisons, one of Britain's biggest employers, is
set to sidestep the government's new flagship auto-enrollment
pension regime by setting up a staff scheme that is exempt from
the new rules.
The Telegraph
PROTECTING BANKS IS NOT ENOUGH, SAYS VOLCKER
Ringfencing Britain's banks will not protect taxpayers in
the event of another financial crisis, according to Paul
Volcker, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve and the
architect of the "Volcker Rule".
BAE AND EADS URGE DEADLINE EXTENSION IN MERGER
BAE Systems and EADS are to ask for an
extension to the Oct. 10 deadline set by the Takeover Panel to
agree merger terms.
CABLE TO LEND SMALL FIRMS FROM TAXPAYERS
The British government is to provide 1 billion pounds ($1.63
billion) of taxpayers' money to try to help firms struggling to
borrow from traditional high street banks, Vince Cable will
announce on Monday.
The Guardian
UK'S CLEGG PLEDGES FRESH BATTLE OVER CUTS
Nick Clegg on Monday signalled a fresh battle over budget
cuts with George Osborne after warning that it would be "wholly
unrealistic" for the coalition to pursue further reductions in
welfare spending without increasing taxes on Britain's richest
10 percent.
The Independent
SHOPS REEL AFTER FOUR YEARS OF PAIN
The financial crisis has wreaked "severe and long-lasting"
damage on Britain's high street in the four years since the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, retailers warned on Monday.
AA OWNERS HIRE ERNST & YOUNG TO VALUE BUSINESS
A break-up of Acromas, the 9 billion pound owner of the AA
and Saga, is on the cards after the company brought in
accountants to weigh up the future of the business.