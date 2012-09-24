The Times

MORRISONS PREFERS OWN-LABEL TO PENSION PLAN

Morrisons, one of Britain's biggest employers, is set to sidestep the government's new flagship auto-enrollment pension regime by setting up a staff scheme that is exempt from the new rules.

The Telegraph

PROTECTING BANKS IS NOT ENOUGH, SAYS VOLCKER

Ringfencing Britain's banks will not protect taxpayers in the event of another financial crisis, according to Paul Volcker, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve and the architect of the "Volcker Rule".

BAE AND EADS URGE DEADLINE EXTENSION IN MERGER

BAE Systems and EADS are to ask for an extension to the Oct. 10 deadline set by the Takeover Panel to agree merger terms.

CABLE TO LEND SMALL FIRMS FROM TAXPAYERS

The British government is to provide 1 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) of taxpayers' money to try to help firms struggling to borrow from traditional high street banks, Vince Cable will announce on Monday.

The Guardian

UK'S CLEGG PLEDGES FRESH BATTLE OVER CUTS

Nick Clegg on Monday signalled a fresh battle over budget cuts with George Osborne after warning that it would be "wholly unrealistic" for the coalition to pursue further reductions in welfare spending without increasing taxes on Britain's richest 10 percent.

The Independent

SHOPS REEL AFTER FOUR YEARS OF PAIN

The financial crisis has wreaked "severe and long-lasting" damage on Britain's high street in the four years since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, retailers warned on Monday.

AA OWNERS HIRE ERNST & YOUNG TO VALUE BUSINESS

A break-up of Acromas, the 9 billion pound owner of the AA and Saga, is on the cards after the company brought in accountants to weigh up the future of the business.