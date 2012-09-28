The Times
SCOTTISHPOWER STAKE FOR SALE AS WINDS BLOW
The Spanish owner of ScottishPower is in talks to bring
minority equity partners into the energy supplier as it feels
the impact of the economic chill blowing through Madrid.
The Telegraph
FPC THREATENS TO FORCE BANKS INTO RAISING MORE CASH
Regulators are threatening to make banks raise fresh capital
to bolster their loss absorbing buffers and put them in a
stronger position to lend.
TOYOTA PLANS TO REV UP UK AURIS PRODUCTION
Toyota will ramp up production at its British
factory at Burnaston in Derbyshire to meet demand for the Auris
but warned the market in Europe would be "stable at best" for
the foreseeable future.
The Guardian
AFGHAN SCHOOLS AND CLINICS BUILT BY UK FORCED TO CLOSE
UK spent millions on health and education centres in
Afghanistan that Karzai government can't afford to keep open.
The Independent
GREECE MAY SEEK SPANISH-STYLE RESCUE
Greece could return cap-in-hand to its European partners for
a Spanish-style rescue of its ailing banking sector despite
receiving billions of euros in bailout loans.
