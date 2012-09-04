The Times
BIG FOUR HAVE AUDITS ALL SEWN UP
Britain's mid-tier accountancy firms have failed to make a
dent in their larger rivals' dominance of listed company audits
in the past decade, according to data from the industry's
biggest player given to the competition Commission.
The Telegraph
PLANNING OVERHAUL COULD BACKFIRE
George Osborne's new push to overhaul planning laws is
unwelcome, misjudged and could end up reducing the number of
houses that are built, the country's most senior planning
officer has said.
CAMERON AIMS TO TAME BACK BENCHES
David Cameron began his first government reshuffle on Monday
night by replacing the Conservative Chief Whip in an attempt to
bring new discipline to his party.
VISA 'CHAOS' LET 50,000 BOGUS STUDENTS ENTER UK
An extra 50,000 bogus foreign students were able to enter
the country because of "extraordinary chaos" in the UK Border
Agency.
The Guardian
UK SICK CLAIMANTS COULD LOSE ALLOWANCE
The government has drawn up plans to withdraw 71 pounds a
week from sick and disabled benefit claimants if they fail to
take steps to get back into the workplace.
The Independent
LIB DEMS WOULD KEEP MORE SEATS UNDER CABLE
The Liberal Democrats would win almost twice as many seats
at the next election under Vince Cable as they would under Nick
Clegg, according to a ComRes survey.
WATCHDOG SLAPS BAN ON PRODUCT INCENTIVES
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is poised to outlaw
commission-led sales across the industry.