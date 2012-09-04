The Times

BIG FOUR HAVE AUDITS ALL SEWN UP

Britain's mid-tier accountancy firms have failed to make a dent in their larger rivals' dominance of listed company audits in the past decade, according to data from the industry's biggest player given to the competition Commission.

The Telegraph

PLANNING OVERHAUL COULD BACKFIRE

George Osborne's new push to overhaul planning laws is unwelcome, misjudged and could end up reducing the number of houses that are built, the country's most senior planning officer has said.

CAMERON AIMS TO TAME BACK BENCHES

David Cameron began his first government reshuffle on Monday night by replacing the Conservative Chief Whip in an attempt to bring new discipline to his party.

VISA 'CHAOS' LET 50,000 BOGUS STUDENTS ENTER UK

An extra 50,000 bogus foreign students were able to enter the country because of "extraordinary chaos" in the UK Border Agency.

The Guardian

UK SICK CLAIMANTS COULD LOSE ALLOWANCE

The government has drawn up plans to withdraw 71 pounds a week from sick and disabled benefit claimants if they fail to take steps to get back into the workplace.

The Independent

LIB DEMS WOULD KEEP MORE SEATS UNDER CABLE

The Liberal Democrats would win almost twice as many seats at the next election under Vince Cable as they would under Nick Clegg, according to a ComRes survey.

WATCHDOG SLAPS BAN ON PRODUCT INCENTIVES

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is poised to outlaw commission-led sales across the industry.