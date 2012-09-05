The Times
USMANOV SET TO BRING MEGAFON TO LONDON
One of Russia's "big three" mobile phone companies,
controlled by the oligarch Alisher Usmanov, is planning a $20
billion flotation in London that would be the world's biggest
IPO since the launch of Facebook's shares.
TRAVELODGE CARVES OUT A STAY OF EXECUTION
Travelodge's chief executive Grant Hearn has
convinced that chain's landlord and creditors not to pull the
plug on a controversial rescue deal.
The Telegraph
BORIS TURNS ON PM IN BATTLE FOR HEATHROW
London Mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday demanded that David
Cameron come clean about his plans for a third runway at
Heathrow.
UK IS 'CLAWING ITS WAY OUT OF RECESSION'
Britain has begun to "claw its way out of recession",
economists have declared, thanks to gathering momentum in the
country's vital services sector.
US ACCUSES BP OF 'PLAINLY MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS'
BP's hopes of achieving a settlement with the U.S.
government over the Gulf of Mexico disaster have been dealt a
blow after the administration dramatically intervened in
parallel court proceedings to accuse the oil major of making
"plainly misleading representations".
The Guardian
EURO ZONE DEMANDS SIX-DAY WEEK FOR GREECE
Government in Athens under pressure to introduce a six-day
working week as part of the terms for a second bailout.
The Independent
GCHQ TO FIGHT CYBER ATTACKS ON BUSINESS
Britain's most senior business leaders are to be advised by
the Government's electronic warfare centre, GCHQ, to help them
fight the increasing threat of cyber attacks, which cost the
economy around 27 billion pounds ($42.89 billion) a year.