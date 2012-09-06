The Times
FSA LAMBASTES BANKS' SALES TACTICS
Hundreds of thousands of workers at banks, building
societies and call centres could have their bonuses cut after
the head of the FSA, Martin Wheatley, called for a change in the
structuring of incentives.
The Telegraph
BRITONS FEARED DEAD IN FRENCH MASSACRE
Three British holidaymakers were feared to have been
murdered in a robbery gone wrong at a scenic countryside locale
in France on Wednesday. Police described the shootings as a
"massacre".
DRAGHI PRESENTS 'UNLIMITED' BOND BUYING PLAN TO ECB COUNCIL
Mario Draghi has delivered his radical bond buying plan to
the European Central Bank's Governing Council in a move designed
to equip the euro zone with a powerful new weapon to curb its
debt crisis.
MURDOCH PAID $30 MLN DESPITE PHONE HACKING SCANDAL
News Corporation boss Rupert Murdoch has foregone
part of his annual bonus in the wake of the News of the World
phone-hacking scandal, but been handed a pay packet topping $30
million.
The Guardian
GROWTH PLAN GETS AN EXTENSION
Prime Minister David Cameron will on Thursday announce an
emergency year-long free-for-all in house extensions, allowing
homeowners to build up to eight metres into their gardens
without council planning permission
The Independent
BALLS: I'M PLANNING A PROPER WEALTH TAX
A future Labour Government could bring a wealth tax on high
value properties to safeguard the NHS and invest in the economy,
the British Shadow finance minister Ed Balls said.
FSA PROBES LLOYDS OVER COMMISSION
Lloyds Banking Group has been referred to the
Financial Services Authority's enforcement division for "serious
failings" in the way it paid commission to its sales staff.