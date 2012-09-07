The Times
NOMURA ADMITS DEFEAT IN LONDON
Nomura's ambitious hopes of building a European
securities powerhouse lay in tatters on Thursday as Japan's
biggest bank embarked on a retreat from London.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE IS 'POSITIVE' AS GROWTH FORECAST CUT
British Finance Minister George Osborne can see "positive
signs" from the economy, he said on Thursday, even after a stark
warning from a leading forecaster that it will shrink this year.
WATCHDOG REJECTS HARRY PHOTO INQUIRY
Britain's press watchdog on Thursday announced that it would
not be "appropriate" to investigate The Sun's publication of
photographs of a naked Prince Harry because it could breach his
privacy.
FAMILY FEUD MAY HAVE LED TO KILLINGS
A British family murdered during a holiday in France may
have been the victims of a contract killing triggered by a
family feud, investigators believe.
AMAZON PLANS TO CREATE 2,000 UK JOBS
Amazon plans to create at least 2,000 jobs in
Britain as the online retailer introduced an improved set of
tablet devices to take on Apple's iPad.
The Guardian
MARKETS SOAR AS ECB PRESENTS EURO RESCUE PLAN
Stock markets soared on both sides of the Atlantic on
Thursday after Mario Draghi, the president of the ECB, unveiled
a plan to save the euro by buying up the bonds of distressed
euro zone countries such as Spain and Italy in unlimited
quantities.
The Independent
OSBORNE: INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND COULD LOSE POUND
British Finance Minister George Osborne has given the
clearest indication yet that an English government might not
support an independent Scotland in keeping the pound.
UK 'WILL BE THIRD WORLD WITHOUT MORE ENGINEERS'
Britain needs to produce more engineers and scientists to
avoid becoming a "Third World nation", Sir James Dyson has
warned.