The Times
WE WILL FILL THE EMPTY OLYMPIC SEATS - COE
Olympics organisers promised on Sunday to ensure that venues
would be full for the rest of London 2012 after public outrage
over television images of empty seats at supposedly sold-out
events.
MERKEL FEELS HEAT FROM HER VOTERS
More than half of Germans believe that their country would
be better off leaving the euro.
The Telegraph
'FIASCO' OF THE 12,000 EMPTY SEATS
More than 12,000 seats remained empty at London 2012 venues
on Sunday as angry sports fans and athletes demanded Olympics
organisers sort out the "fiasco" which is rapidly becoming a
national embarrassment.
ECB COULD TAKE HAIRCUT ON GREEK BONDS
Intensive discussions now under way among EU policy-makers
involve the European Central Bank and a number of central banks
taking a significant write-down on their Greek bonds.
ETIHAD EYES SEAT ON AER LINGUS BOARD
Etihad, the Gulf airline, is eyeing a seat on the board of
Aer Lingus as it builds ambitions for its own global network to
rival the likes of British Airways' One World alliance.
RBS FACING HUGE FINE, WARNS CEO HESTER
Stephen Hester has warned that Royal Bank of Scotland
is facing a huge fine over the Libor scandal that has
engulfed Barclays.
The Guardian
NO GOLD BUT PLENTY TO CHEER
At the end of a weekend that encapsulated the soaring highs
and crushing lows of Olympic sport, Great Britain on Sunday made
its first mark on the medal table at its home Games.
The Independent
LOCOG CALLS IN THE ARMY (AGAIN)
Teachers, school children and off-duty members of the armed
forces will be brought in to fill empty seats at Olympic venues
in response to widespread public anger at television pictures
showing hundreds of the best seats at supposedly sold out events
left unoccupied.