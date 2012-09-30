LONDON, Sept 30 British newspapers reported the
Sunday Times
XSTRATA CAVES IN ON PAY TO SAVE GLENCORE DEAL
Xstrata yesterday made a last-minute about-face to
save a 56 billion pound ($90 billion) tie-up with rival Glencore
, the biggest merger this year.
FSA CALLS BANKS' BLUFF ON LENDING
City watchdogs have thrown down the gauntlet to banks on
lending, declaring that there is no excuse for them not to
support small businesses and homebuyers.
FORTE ROW OVER PRAGUE HOTEL
Sir Rocco Forte is locked in a row with a luxury hotel owner
in Prague in a fresh sign of stress in his travel empire.
HSBC FORCED TO RESCUE RUBBISH COLLECTOR BIFFA FROM SCRAPHEAP
HSBC is to seize control of Biffa, one of Britain's
largest rubbish collectors, after its owners gave up a battle
against crippling debts.
SPANISH SAY ADIOS TO UK NUCLEAR PLANT
The owner of Scottish Power has pulled out of a
multibillion-pound plan to build atomic reactors, dealing a blow
to Britain's faltering nuclear renaissance.
A SCOTTISH POWER PLAY
Australian and Canadian investment giants are circling a 1
billion pound stake in the electricity transmission and
distribution arm put up for sale by Scottish Power
last week.
BP SPLIT ON SPILL PAYOFF
Settlement talks over the BP oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico have stalled because of the American government's
insistence that at least $18 billion must be paid.
FT HELPS SEND PRINTER TO WALL
The Financial Times was instrumental in last week's
appointment of administrators at Newsfax, according to sources
close to the printing company.
WHITEHALL TO BROKER ACCORD ON 4G PHONES
Britain's phone companies will hold government-brokered
peace talks this week aimed at ending years of squabbling over
super-fast mobile broadband.
WOLSELEY TO CEMENT SUCCESS WITH SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Wolseley is set to return several hundred million
pounds to investors when the building materials supplier reports
annual results this week.
WILLIAM HILL FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE WITH 350 MLN STG OFFER
Sportingbet, the online gambling group, has rejected
a 350 million pound bid from William Hill.
CRUNCH TIME FOR BAE DEAL
The chief executives of BAE Systems and EADS
will meet European and American leaders this week in an
attempt to push through their planned 28 billion pound merger.
Sunday Telegraph
XSTRATA TO SUPPORT GLENCORE'S $80 BLN BID
The board of Xstrata is to recommend Glencore's revised $80
billion merger offer in a move which will create a global
commodities and mining powerhouse.
JAPAN TOBACCO TO DEMAND OFT REFUND
Cigarettes giant Japan Tobacco International is to
pursue the Office of Fair Trading for a 50 million pound refund
relating to allegations that it was involved in a price-fixing
cartel.
DISCOUNT RETAILER B&M IN LINE FOR SALE
Britain's fastest-growing retailer B&M has been put up for
sale for 850 million pounds in a move that could catapult the
three brothers behind the company to become one of the richest
families in the UK.
FSA LIFTS ESTIMATE OF MIS-SOLD SWAPS
More than 40,000 interest rate swaps could have been
mis-sold to small businesses by their lenders, according to a
revised estimate of the potential scale of the scandal by the
Financial Services Authority.
NEW LOOK PROFITS GROW DESPITE GLOOM
New Look, the high street retailer owned by private equity,
has shrugged off the economic gloom to push up profits by 30
percent.
INFORMA BUYS WAKING THE DEAD SOFTWARE SUPPLIER
A British company whose technology has been used to make
science come to life in the popular Waking the Dead and CSI
television series has been sold to Informa for 12
million pounds.
BP RISKS SHOWDOWN WITH OLIGARCHS OVER TNK DIVIDEND
BP and oligarch partners AAR are set for a boardroom
showdown over TNK-BP's dividends - shining a
spotlight on the dire relations that could derail the British
company's plans for exiting the joint venture.
REDROW FOUNDER'S OFFER CAUSES SPLIT
Shareholders in Redrow have become increasingly
divided after an informal proposal of 165 pence was put forward
by Steve Morgan, the housebuilder's founder and chairman, which
values the company at 610 million pounds.
US EQUITY BACKS FINDUS REFINANCING
A pair of American private equity houses have backed the 220
million pound refinancing of Findus, helping to
secure the future of the frozen food producer by cutting its
debt in half.
Mail On Sunday
XSTRATA BOARD IS CLOSE TO SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT ON 140 MLN
STG BOSSES' PAYOUT
Mining group Xstrata is expected to recommend the 50 billion
proposed merger with Glencore to shareholders tomorrow.
U.S. BUILDING REVIVAL TO BOOST WOLSELEY
Building materials giant Wolseley could announce a special
dividend this week as it reveals the extent of the housebuilding
revival in America.
Independent on Sunday
FRENCH-OWNED TRAIN FIRM BIDS FOR GOVT-RUN EAST COAST LINE
A French state-owned rail operator is planning a bid to run
the East Coast Main Line, which the Government plans to
re-privatise, having taken control of the London-Edinburgh route
in 2009.