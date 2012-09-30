LONDON, Sept 30 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Times

XSTRATA CAVES IN ON PAY TO SAVE GLENCORE DEAL

Xstrata yesterday made a last-minute about-face to save a 56 billion pound ($90 billion) tie-up with rival Glencore , the biggest merger this year.

FSA CALLS BANKS' BLUFF ON LENDING

City watchdogs have thrown down the gauntlet to banks on lending, declaring that there is no excuse for them not to support small businesses and homebuyers.

FORTE ROW OVER PRAGUE HOTEL

Sir Rocco Forte is locked in a row with a luxury hotel owner in Prague in a fresh sign of stress in his travel empire.

HSBC FORCED TO RESCUE RUBBISH COLLECTOR BIFFA FROM SCRAPHEAP

HSBC is to seize control of Biffa, one of Britain's largest rubbish collectors, after its owners gave up a battle against crippling debts.

SPANISH SAY ADIOS TO UK NUCLEAR PLANT

The owner of Scottish Power has pulled out of a multibillion-pound plan to build atomic reactors, dealing a blow to Britain's faltering nuclear renaissance.

A SCOTTISH POWER PLAY

Australian and Canadian investment giants are circling a 1 billion pound stake in the electricity transmission and distribution arm put up for sale by Scottish Power last week.

BP SPLIT ON SPILL PAYOFF

Settlement talks over the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have stalled because of the American government's insistence that at least $18 billion must be paid.

FT HELPS SEND PRINTER TO WALL

The Financial Times was instrumental in last week's appointment of administrators at Newsfax, according to sources close to the printing company.

WHITEHALL TO BROKER ACCORD ON 4G PHONES

Britain's phone companies will hold government-brokered peace talks this week aimed at ending years of squabbling over super-fast mobile broadband.

WOLSELEY TO CEMENT SUCCESS WITH SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Wolseley is set to return several hundred million pounds to investors when the building materials supplier reports annual results this week.

WILLIAM HILL FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE WITH 350 MLN STG OFFER

Sportingbet, the online gambling group, has rejected a 350 million pound bid from William Hill.

CRUNCH TIME FOR BAE DEAL

The chief executives of BAE Systems and EADS will meet European and American leaders this week in an attempt to push through their planned 28 billion pound merger.

Sunday Telegraph

XSTRATA TO SUPPORT GLENCORE'S $80 BLN BID

The board of Xstrata is to recommend Glencore's revised $80 billion merger offer in a move which will create a global commodities and mining powerhouse.

JAPAN TOBACCO TO DEMAND OFT REFUND

Cigarettes giant Japan Tobacco International is to pursue the Office of Fair Trading for a 50 million pound refund relating to allegations that it was involved in a price-fixing cartel.

DISCOUNT RETAILER B&M IN LINE FOR SALE

Britain's fastest-growing retailer B&M has been put up for sale for 850 million pounds in a move that could catapult the three brothers behind the company to become one of the richest families in the UK.

FSA LIFTS ESTIMATE OF MIS-SOLD SWAPS

More than 40,000 interest rate swaps could have been mis-sold to small businesses by their lenders, according to a revised estimate of the potential scale of the scandal by the Financial Services Authority.

NEW LOOK PROFITS GROW DESPITE GLOOM

New Look, the high street retailer owned by private equity, has shrugged off the economic gloom to push up profits by 30 percent.

INFORMA BUYS WAKING THE DEAD SOFTWARE SUPPLIER

A British company whose technology has been used to make science come to life in the popular Waking the Dead and CSI television series has been sold to Informa for 12 million pounds.

BP RISKS SHOWDOWN WITH OLIGARCHS OVER TNK DIVIDEND

BP and oligarch partners AAR are set for a boardroom showdown over TNK-BP's dividends - shining a spotlight on the dire relations that could derail the British company's plans for exiting the joint venture.

REDROW FOUNDER'S OFFER CAUSES SPLIT

Shareholders in Redrow have become increasingly divided after an informal proposal of 165 pence was put forward by Steve Morgan, the housebuilder's founder and chairman, which values the company at 610 million pounds.

US EQUITY BACKS FINDUS REFINANCING

A pair of American private equity houses have backed the 220 million pound refinancing of Findus, helping to secure the future of the frozen food producer by cutting its debt in half.

Mail On Sunday

XSTRATA BOARD IS CLOSE TO SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT ON 140 MLN STG BOSSES' PAYOUT

Mining group Xstrata is expected to recommend the 50 billion proposed merger with Glencore to shareholders tomorrow.

U.S. BUILDING REVIVAL TO BOOST WOLSELEY

Building materials giant Wolseley could announce a special dividend this week as it reveals the extent of the housebuilding revival in America.

Independent on Sunday

FRENCH-OWNED TRAIN FIRM BIDS FOR GOVT-RUN EAST COAST LINE

A French state-owned rail operator is planning a bid to run the East Coast Main Line, which the Government plans to re-privatise, having taken control of the London-Edinburgh route in 2009.