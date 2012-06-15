The Telegraph
140 BILLION POUNDS TO KICKSTART ECONOMY
George Osborne on Thursday announced a 140 billion pound
($217.61 billion) emergency scheme to try to avoid a second
credit crisis caused by the ongoing chaos in the euro zone.
MULBERRY PLUNGES ON SALES SLOWDOWN
The chairman of Mulberry, the luxury handbag maker,
insisted that the "juggernaut is very much on track" despite the
company's shares plunging by as much as 25 percent as it
reported full-year sales and profits which missed analysts'
forecasts.
The Times
THE VICKERS VERDICT - BANK REFORMS NOT TOUGH ENOUGH
Flagship proposals to make British banks safer ran into
immediate trouble on Thursday when their original architect
suggested that they were not tough enough.
GLOOMY OUTLOOK FOR SOME AS UNILEVER FOCUSES ON SUNLIGHT
Unilever is to close four of its
manufacturing and support centres in Britain with the loss of
800 jobs as it focuses production on its biggest factory, which
is in Port Sunlight.
The Guardian
EMERGENCY ACTION REVEALED TO TACKLE 'WORST CRISIS SINCE
SECOND WORLD WAR'
Meryvn King announced emergency measures to help banks and
boost business lending amid a warning from George Osborne that
the "debt storm" raging on the continent had left Britain and
the rest of Europe facing their most serious economic crisis
outside wartime.
BSKYB SHARES HIT BY COST OF FOOTBALL TV RIGHTS 'BLOWOUT'
More than 400 million pounds ($621.74 million) has been
wiped off the value of BSkyB after analysts warned that
the company had spent too much on "blowout" TV rights for next
year's Premier League.
The Independent
INVESTORS' GROUPS PRESSURE OIL FIRMS TO BE 'GREENER'
A coalition of the world's biggest institutional investors
stepped up the pressure on oil and gas companies to become
greener yesterday, as they kicked off their campaign to clamp
down on their "fracking" activities.
WILKINSON BACKS OFF FROM ROBERT DYAS BID
The general merchandise retailer Wilkinson has withdrawn
from the bidding for hardware chain Robert Dyas, which could be
sold for up to 15 million pounds ($23.32 million).