June 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper is preparing
Canadians for the possibility of another recession, while
insisting that it's the Europeans, not his government, who will
be to blame.
Report in the business section:
- Credit, a smartphone and a passport are essential tools
for any Canadian company that wants to take on the world.
Unfortunately for entrepreneurs, the country's finance, wireless
and aviation industries are all ruled by just a few big players
and the Canadian providers of these services face almost no
competitive threat from abroad.
NATIONAL POST
- Opposition politicians will be throwing hundreds of
amendments at the Conservatives' omnibus budget bill on Monday
and are looking to see which ones are going to stick.
FINANCIAL POST
- At the top of a laundry list of priorities for WestJet
Airlines Ltd's chief executive Gregg Saretsky last year
was building a back-up for the company's computer and
communication systems.
It was perhaps not as sexy as the behind-the-scenes work
that was being done to launch WestJet's new regional carrier.
But after 27 years in the business, he knew it was much more
essential.