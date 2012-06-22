June 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Jim Flaherty is singling out Toronto's overheated condo
market as one of the main reasons Ottawa is tightening the rules
for insured mortgages.
The average price of a Toronto condo - C$334,952 - was up in
the first quarter of the year, as were total condo sales. In
spite of anecdotal evidence of some cooling since, Canada's
Finance Minister decided it was time to step in.
Report in the business section:
- A string of needed reforms in the past year to Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp, capped by Thursday's decision by
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty to further limit mortgage
insurance availability, means that for the first time in the
recent housing boom the Canadian taxpayer's risk of loss is set
to decline.
NATIONAL POST
- UN special rapporteur Maina Kiai listed Canada - along
with Belarus, Ethiopia, the Russian Federation and Jordan - as
countries where 'the laws are particularly harsh in terms of
restricting the freedom of association.'
FINANCIAL POST
- Canada's relatively healthy economy has been largely based
on borrowed money, but the situation cannot go on indefinitely,
Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney warned.