U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
June 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Rescuers will try "drastic" measures to reach possible survivors in a collapsed mall, acting at the urging of the community and Ontario's Premier, after search-and-rescue operations were suspended over safety fears.
Report in the business section:
- Unable to put a value on coming Olympic Games, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp and Bell Media have walked away from their partnership rather than put together a new bid for exclusive Canadian television rights.
FINANCIAL POST
- The bad news keeps piling up for Encana Corp, the beleaguered Canadian energy icon that seems to be embroiled in a collusion plot to deflate land prices with one of its top rivals in the United States.
NATIONAL POST
- The Russians are conducting what has quietly become their annual flyover of key Canadian sites this week, revealing the two countries' regular surveillance of one another at a time when a spy scandal and Arctic sovereignty have markedly strained relations.
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.