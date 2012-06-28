BRIEF-ExactEarth Q2 loss per share c$0.02
* ExactEarth Ltd qtrly order bookings were $4.5 million compared to $1.7 million in q2 2016
June 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- With two bodies pulled from the wreckage of Elliot Lake's Algo Mall, Dalton McGuinty's government is set to begin a grim review of whether Ontario's own emergency-response processes undermined the ultimately fruitless rescue mission.
Report in the business section:
- Reversing a year of rising optimism, Canadian and U.S. chief financial officers are suddenly more downbeat on the prospects for the economy and their own companies, according to a quarterly survey by Deloitte being released Thursday.
FINANCIAL POST
- MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd may have finally got the government monkey off its back with the $875-million acquisition of a California satellite manufacturer.
NATIONAL POST
- Canadian military police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing by a commission that investigated politically explosive allegations of prisoner torture in Afghan jails and concluded the cops were kept in the dark.
