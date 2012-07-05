July 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Stephen Harper has chosen to keep his existing cabinet
largely intact after the departure of Bev Oda, shunning a major
shuffle and the prospect of change because he believes the
government needs stability as it confronts big tasks from
immigration overhauls to budget cuts.
Report in the business section:
- The consortium of banks and investors trying to buy TMX
Group Inc has only one, surprisingly tricky, obstacle
left to clear after winning two key approvals for the plan to
create a powerful national financial market operator.
NATIONAL POST
- Sales in Canada's most expensive housing market continue
to plummet with the Greater Vancouver area hitting a 10-year low
in June for activity.
FINANCIAL POST
- Ford Canada said Wednesday it was the top selling
automaker in Canada last month as it outsold Chrysler Canada by
a wide margin in June, despite seeing a nearly 9 percent drop in
sales compared with a year ago.