- The possibility of co-operation - and perhaps even a merger - with the New Democrats as a means to defeat Conservatives in the next federal election is promising to become a key battle line in the looming Liberal leadership race, whether the Liberals like it or not.

- Bombardier Inc is in negotiations with low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad on a deal that involves increasing the number of seats on its new C Series airplane to 160, as the aircraft maker tries to land orders with discount carriers.

- Electric utilities across Alberta say they've instituted rotating blackouts to deal with increased demand caused by high temperatures.

- Salesforce.com Inc continued its Canadian startup shopping spree on Monday, scooping up Halfiax-based GoInstant.