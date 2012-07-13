July 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Calls for an independent review into pipeline safety in
Alberta are growing, with some saying it's even more urgent now
that a U.S. investigation has sharply criticized a Calgary
company's efforts to clean up a major oil spill.
Report in the business section:
* The Supreme Court has dashed the hopes of Canadian
composers and music publishers with a series of rulings on
copyright that includes a declaration that music publishers
should not receive more money when their songs are downloaded
over the Internet than when they are bought in a store.
NATIONAL POST
* Canada has created a rare buzz in one of the most
super-charged real estate markets in the world by announcing
that it hopes to realize as much as 120-million kroner -
$20-million - from the sale of its ambassador's mansion in the
swank Oslo suburb of Bygdoy.
FINANCIAL POST
* When the combined trading and clearing powerhouse TMX
Group Ltd is born in mid-September, following completion
of the stock exchange takeover and transformation by the
bank-backed Maple Group Acquisition Corp consortium, a widely
anticipated shopping spree can get underway.