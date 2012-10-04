Oct 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Parliament held an emergency debate Wednesday night on how to respond to an E. coli outbreak that has triggered the country's largest beef recall and sent the Harper government scrambling to defend the safety of Canada's food supply.

* The presidents of Canada's most prominent universities are issuing a call to action after six of the country's eight top-ranked schools lost ground in the latest edition of one of the most influential university rankings.

The University of Toronto fell out of the top 20 in this year's Times Higher Education World University Rankings list, dropping two places to 21.

Reports in the business section:

* Enbridge Inc has sought to meet with the B.C. government about Premier Christy Clarks's five demands, which include garnering greater compensation for the risk of having Alberta oil traverse the western-most province's lands and waters. But Enbridge has faced a problem.

The B.C. government, which on Wednesday made clear its willingness to use cabinet powers to block Gateway, has declined its requests for a meeting.

* TransCanada Corp is now months away from formalizing its plan to pump oil through part of its cross-country natural gas pipeline network.

This plan has won broad support from political and business leaders, who see it a way to ensure refineries in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick consume Canadian oil, rather than relying on more expensive imports from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It would also jack up the price oil companies operating in the West receive for their crude.

NATIONAL POST

* Calling itself a "social justice union," the B.C. Teachers' Federation defended its promotion of anti-pipeline teaching resources on Wednesday, fueling a national debate about whether teachers should tout their own views in the classroom.

* A former construction boss says the arrival of an anti-corruption police unit three years ago instantly changed the culture of bid-rigging and kickbacks in Quebec and drastically reduced the price of public works in the province.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's investment industry regulator has accused two former First Leaside Group executives of breaking its rules, adding fresh allegations to two earlier actions taken against the now-defunct real estate and wealth management firm.

* Defence lawyers for three former top Nortel Networks Corp executives accused of fraud urged a judge on Wednesday to acquit the men, arguing in closing remarks that Crown allegations were unsubstantiated by the evidence.