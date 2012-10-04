Oct 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Parliament held an emergency debate Wednesday night on how
to respond to an E. coli outbreak that has triggered the
country's largest beef recall and sent the Harper government
scrambling to defend the safety of Canada's food supply.
* The presidents of Canada's most prominent universities are
issuing a call to action after six of the country's eight
top-ranked schools lost ground in the latest edition of one of
the most influential university rankings.
The University of Toronto fell out of the top 20 in this
year's Times Higher Education World University Rankings list,
dropping two places to 21.
Reports in the business section:
* Enbridge Inc has sought to meet with the B.C.
government about Premier Christy Clarks's five demands, which
include garnering greater compensation for the risk of having
Alberta oil traverse the western-most province's lands and
waters. But Enbridge has faced a problem.
The B.C. government, which on Wednesday made clear its
willingness to use cabinet powers to block Gateway, has declined
its requests for a meeting.
* TransCanada Corp is now months away from
formalizing its plan to pump oil through part of its
cross-country natural gas pipeline network.
This plan has won broad support from political and business
leaders, who see it a way to ensure refineries in Ontario,
Quebec and New Brunswick consume Canadian oil, rather than
relying on more expensive imports from Europe, Africa and the
Middle East. It would also jack up the price oil companies
operating in the West receive for their crude.
NATIONAL POST
* Calling itself a "social justice union," the B.C.
Teachers' Federation defended its promotion of anti-pipeline
teaching resources on Wednesday, fueling a national debate about
whether teachers should tout their own views in the classroom.
* A former construction boss says the arrival of an
anti-corruption police unit three years ago instantly changed
the culture of bid-rigging and kickbacks in Quebec and
drastically reduced the price of public works in the province.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's investment industry regulator has accused two
former First Leaside Group executives of breaking its rules,
adding fresh allegations to two earlier actions taken against
the now-defunct real estate and wealth management firm.
* Defence lawyers for three former top Nortel Networks Corp
executives accused of fraud urged a judge on
Wednesday to acquit the men, arguing in closing remarks that
Crown allegations were unsubstantiated by the evidence.