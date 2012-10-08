Oct 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Dozens of protesters rushed the gates of Marineland on Sunday demanding an end to what they called the abuse of whales, dolphins and other animals at the amusement park, but the situation was quickly brought under control, police and organizers said.

* A company with the same address and ID number as the Toronto-based owner of a chartered bus that crashed on a New Jersey highway wasn't authorized to operate in the United States, documents indicate. The bus flipped, slid and crashed into a boggy embankment on an interstate exit ramp in Wayne, New Jersey, on Saturday morning.

Reports in the business section:

* The NHL lockout's potential impact on business is likely to be top of mind when Bauer Performance Sports Ltd reports first-quarter earnings Tuesday and follows up with a conference call next week. The ice hockey-equipment maker Bauer also has an ambitious game plan to expand its presence in lacrosse - the fastest-growing team sport in North America.

* Sam Duboc made his name on Bay Street with successful private equity investments in unfashionable companies such as Hair Club for Men. Now Duboc is working on an ambitious turnaround project: fixing Canada's woeful venture capital industry.

NATIONAL POST

* The number of illnesses linked to beef products from the XL Foods plant in Brooks, Alberta has increased to 10 people from three provinces.

* Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto stepped into an unknown world after an eight-year prison stint, with his once-dominant criminal empire decimated by setbacks and his own family devastated by tragedy. He arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday night aboard an Air Canada flight.

FINANCIAL POST

* Six months after announcing its intention to make an offer to acquire Norway's Statoil Fuel & Retail and three months after closing the largest acquisition in its 32-year history, Quebec's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is within one high-yield financing of raising the long-term capital needed for the US$2.8-billion acquisition.

* Canadian retailing giant Hudson's Bay Co will cut 210 jobs in Toronto as the company moves its information services department to the United States. HBC said it will transfer 130 jobs from the Canadian information services department to an office in St. Louis, Missouri. Another 80 jobs will be eliminated.