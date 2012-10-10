Oct 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Montreal region was rattled by an earthquake strong enough to wake some people from their slumber just after midnight Wednesday.

* After almost a year of waiting, Canada has formally joined major Pacific Rim trade talks - negotiations that will put pressure on Ottawa to ratchet back protections sheltering Canadian dairy, egg and poultry farmers from foreign competition.

Reports in the business section:

* Telus Corp is poised to launch an app on Wednesday that will allow its 600,000 home television subscribers to channel surf on Telus's Optik TV service using an iPhone or iPad instead of the remote control, in one of the biggest upgrades since remotes went wireless in the 1980s.

* Polar Mobile, one of Canada's fastest-growing mobile start-ups, is completely overhauling the way it does business, switching focus from building apps for specific smartphones and instead designing software that runs on any mobile device. At the heart of the company's transition is HTML 5.

NATIONAL POST

* The United Church of Canada is poised to strike a special task force dedicated to uncovering historic forced adoption practices, just as a national group prepares for an unprecedented conference next week that it hopes will catapult the topic squarely on to the public agenda and pressure the federal government to call an inquiry.

* Quebec's corruption inquiry has exploded onto the provincial stage with allegations of illegal political financing by the recently defeated Charest Liberals, the same party that reluctantly called the probe. After having already alleged rampant kickbacks, Mafia ties and bid-rigging at the municipal level, a star witness has now made scathing accusations of influence-peddling under the ex-Liberal government.

FINANCIAL POST

* If Chinese telecom firms are allowed to provide components for Canadian networks, the rising Communist superpower could compromise this country's security, experts said Tuesday, adding that such risk remains high regardless of where suppliers are based.

The warning comes in the wake of a report this week from the United States Congressional Intelligence Committee that labeled both Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp as national security threats.

* Canada's economic growth is being driven by resource-rich Western provinces, according to a Bank of Montreal report released Tuesday. Alberta leads the pack, with the bank predicting 3.5 percent real GDP growth this year, falling back a bit to 2.9 percent in 2013.