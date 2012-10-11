Oct 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Flaws in a national databank that helps determine the
value of houses across Canada have helped fuel inflation in home
prices, putting mortgage lenders and borrowers at greater risk,
key players in the housing sector have warned.
* A Canadian naval intelligence officer pleaded guilty to
spying for Russia, a public admission of an embarrassing
espionage scandal that has damaged Canada's reputation among
allies and will likely reverberate for years.
Reports in the business section:
* British Columbia is attacking Enbridge Inc for
its failure to detect most recent leaks on its U.S. pipelines,
raising questions about the company's ability to spot oil spills
in remote stretches of its proposed $6-billion Northern Gateway
project.
NATIONAL POST
* Rocked by allegations of illegal financing, the Quebec
Liberals mounted a counter-attack in defence of their party's
reputation Wednesday.
* Five weeks after its election, Pauline Marois' minority
Parti Québécois government abandoned one of its central election
promises Wednesday but still failed to win the opposition
support it needs.
Finance Minister Nicolas Marceau announced that the
government would maintain a health tax introduced by the
Liberals and scale back a plan to significantly increase taxes
on the wealthy.
FINANCIAL POST
* As the debate intensifies over whether Ottawa should open
the floodgates to Chinese investment in the Canadian oil and gas
sector, some argue that Nexen Inc, the Calgary-based
oil and gas producer targeted by CNOOC Ltd, isn't
worth protecting because its assets are predominantly based
overseas.
* The province of Ontario has gone from criticizing the oil
sands to increasing its efforts to capture their economic
benefits.
Brad Duguid, Ontario's minister for economic development,
says he plans to increase his department's attention to Alberta
by adding more staff to deal with trade issues.