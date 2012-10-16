Oct 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadians have entered the debt danger zone that helped
trigger real estate crashes in the U.S. and Britain. The average
household now has just 63 cents of disposable income for every
dollar of debt, according to figures released Monday by
Statistics Canada. That's the highest ratio of debt to income
ever recorded in Canada, and more inflated than the levels
witnessed in the U.S. and Britain before their housing market
collapses in the mid-2000s.
* Only one thing allegedly stands in the way of the timely
completion of New York's tallest skyscraper: a Quebec steel
firm. In a lawsuit filed on Friday, the government agency that
owns the World Trade Center site accused ADF Steel Corp
of refusing to deliver the steel required for the antenna that
tops the building.
Reports in the business section:
* Ontario has apparently lost a key trade challenge to its
green energy policies that force companies to buy equipment from
local manufacturers. A reputable international trade newsletter
said Monday the World Trade Organization has issued a
preliminary report that agrees with Japan and the European
Union, in their complaint about Ontario's support for its
renewable energy industry.
* The oil sands are a "marginal" resource, and Statoil ASA's
new Canadian president believes companies tapping it
must substantially optimize the way they work, or risk fumbling
a play that could prove to be the world's largest.
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's education minister is facing backlash from
Catholic and anti-abortion groups after she appeared to equate
anti-abortion views with "misogyny", sparking questions of
whether the provincial government seeks to restrict these
teachings in publicly funded Catholic schools.
* A group of hackers claims it's found the man who drove
15-year-old Amanda Todd to suicide after years of tormenting
her. Anonymous, an amorphous collective of online activists,
posted the name, address and email of a 32-year-old New
Westminster, B.C., the man it believes used a nude image of Todd
to try to blackmail her.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Toronto stock market racked up a minor gain Monday
amid positive earnings from the American financial sector and
economic data from China and the United States that was better
than expected.
* Score Media Inc shareholders approved Monday the
sale of the company's television network and related properties
to Rogers Communications Inc, moving the $167 million
deal a step closer to completion. The vote was unanimously in
favour of the transaction.