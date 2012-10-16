Oct 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadians have entered the debt danger zone that helped trigger real estate crashes in the U.S. and Britain. The average household now has just 63 cents of disposable income for every dollar of debt, according to figures released Monday by Statistics Canada. That's the highest ratio of debt to income ever recorded in Canada, and more inflated than the levels witnessed in the U.S. and Britain before their housing market collapses in the mid-2000s.

* Only one thing allegedly stands in the way of the timely completion of New York's tallest skyscraper: a Quebec steel firm. In a lawsuit filed on Friday, the government agency that owns the World Trade Center site accused ADF Steel Corp of refusing to deliver the steel required for the antenna that tops the building.

Reports in the business section:

* Ontario has apparently lost a key trade challenge to its green energy policies that force companies to buy equipment from local manufacturers. A reputable international trade newsletter said Monday the World Trade Organization has issued a preliminary report that agrees with Japan and the European Union, in their complaint about Ontario's support for its renewable energy industry.

* The oil sands are a "marginal" resource, and Statoil ASA's new Canadian president believes companies tapping it must substantially optimize the way they work, or risk fumbling a play that could prove to be the world's largest.

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario's education minister is facing backlash from Catholic and anti-abortion groups after she appeared to equate anti-abortion views with "misogyny", sparking questions of whether the provincial government seeks to restrict these teachings in publicly funded Catholic schools.

* A group of hackers claims it's found the man who drove 15-year-old Amanda Todd to suicide after years of tormenting her. Anonymous, an amorphous collective of online activists, posted the name, address and email of a 32-year-old New Westminster, B.C., the man it believes used a nude image of Todd to try to blackmail her.

FINANCIAL POST

* The Toronto stock market racked up a minor gain Monday amid positive earnings from the American financial sector and economic data from China and the United States that was better than expected.

* Score Media Inc shareholders approved Monday the sale of the company's television network and related properties to Rogers Communications Inc, moving the $167 million deal a step closer to completion. The vote was unanimously in favour of the transaction.