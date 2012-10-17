Oct 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The voice of Canada's CEOs is urging parents to enroll their kids in Asian language classes to match them with the growing appetite of employers for multilingual workers.

John Manley, the former finance minister who now heads the Canadian Council of Chief Executives, said it is time for a national debate over how to encourage new language skills as part of the country's trade efforts.

* Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty spent much of last Saturday on the phone with five of his closest advisers, informing them that he had decided to resign after nine years in office, sources said.

Those phone conversations paved the way for McGuinty's surprise announcement at an emergency caucus meeting on Monday evening that he was resigning after 16 years as Liberal Leader and just one year after winning a minority government.

Reports in the business section:

* The large number of condos being built in Toronto is now curbing the rise in both prices and rents. Resale prices for high-rise units in the country's most populous city are flattening out after years of appreciation, and the degree to which monthly rents have been rising has begun to slow.

NATIONAL POST

* Immigration Minister Jason Kenney defended a proposed law Tuesday that would give him the power to bar visitors from Canada for "public policy" reasons, saying it would be used rarely and only against hate mongers who incite violence.

FINANCIAL POST

* EnStream LP, a joint venture between the country's three biggest wireless operators, is selling its experimental Zoompass mobile payment service in a bid to partner more closely with the country's big banks, which saw the platform as a competitor. EnStream was formed by Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus Corp in 2005.