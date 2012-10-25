Oct 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Billionaire entrepreneur and Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl
Katz gave Alberta's Progressive Conservatives nearly half a
million dollars -- almost one third of the party's total
fundraising in a single donation -- as Premier Alison Redford's
cash strapped campaign was staring down defeat at the ballot box
in the spring election.
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty confirmed Wednesday that the
recession has derailed Ottawa's long-term debt plans and new
targets won't be set until the government starts posting yearly
surpluses again -- which is not forecast to happen for three
more years.
Reports in the business section:
* Buffeted by volatile markets for the commodities it
produces, Teck Resources Ltd is deferring some C$1.5
billion ($1.50 billion) in capital spending over the next year
or so, the latest in a string of Canadian resource companies to
rewrite its plans in response to rising costs and an
unpredictable outlook for the economy.
* The jockeying for Astral Media Inc's
highest-profile assets has begun, as Rogers Communications Inc
signalled the company would consider buying some of
Astral's specialty channels if the company is sold off following
a failed takeover attempt by BCE Inc
NATIONAL POST
* A disgraced Montreal bureaucrat told a public inquiry
Wednesday why he never reported the rampant corruption he
witnessed at city hall: It wasn't his job.
Gilles Surprenant, a retired city engineer, took to the
stand for a fourth day and was questioned about hundreds of
thousands of dollars he received in kickbacks on rigged sewer
contracts.
* Ontario's opposition parties reacted with disbelief
Wednesday after Premier Dalton McGuinty dismissed a contempt
motion against his minority government as "phoney" and blamed
them for his sudden decision to prorogue the legislature.
FINANCIAL POST
* An influential Canadian business association on Wednesday
sought to quell domestic objections over the development of
Alberta's oil sands by releasing a study showing country wide
economic benefits.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd increased its production
guidance for the year as it reported a swing back to
profitability in the third quarter.
The gold miner said it now expects to produce 1.025 million
ounces of gold for the year, up from an earlier estimate of
975,000.