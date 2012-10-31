Oct 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* New numbers reveal the federal government quietly cut spending by C$8 billion after Canadians handed the Conservatives a majority mandate.

* Canada will hold immigration levels steady for the seventh year in a row in 2013, but will make more room within its quota for what's quickly become its fastest growing category of newcomers. The Canadian Experience Class, launched only a few years ago, represents the future of Canada's immigration system under the Harper government -- where Ottawa places a hard nosed emphasis on attracting the best and brightest skilled workers.Reports in the business section:

* Hal Kvisle, chief executive of Calgary-based Talisman Energy Inc axed the company's 2013 budget by 25 per cent and is pulling back on exploration as he shifts the company's focus to bottom line results instead of costly growth.

* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney nudged lawmakers to consider tax incentives that might persuade cash-rich companies to boost investment.

NATIONAL POST

* Superstorm Sandy continued to lash parts of Quebec with wind Wednesday, with storm surge warnings in place in several regions across the province. The storm, which is weakening as it travels north, will impact on Canada's weather for days to come.

* With Justin Trudeau at the helm, the Liberals could instantly bounce from political ignominy to a majority government if an election were held tomorrow, according to new Forum Research poll commissioned by the National Post.

FINANCIAL POST

* Federal Industry Minister Christian Paradis dealt what appears to be the final blow Tuesday to BCE Inc's faltering bid for Astral Media Inc saying Ottawa doesn't "have any intention to intervene" in the proposed bid.

* More than 18 months after the revolution, political risk remains a serious concern for companies doing business in Egypt. Investors in gold miner Centamin PLC learned this fact first hand Tuesday, after an administrative court in Egypt ruled the company's concession on its flagship Sukari mine should be revoked.