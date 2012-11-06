Nov 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Gérald Tremblay has stepped down as mayor of Montreal, taking a hint of responsibility for the scandals that have paralyzed his city while unloading bitterness at the one-time allies he says betrayed him.

* Canada is criticizing India's investment environment as murky on the eve of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's visit with counterpart Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

Reports in the business section:

* Canada Post Corp, which is struggling to contain losses as mail volumes decline, is going to start charging housing developers C$200 ($200) per address for community mailboxes, a cost the industry says will be passed on to home buyers.

* An analysis of expected cash flow trends, provided to The Globe and Mail by energy-focused asset manager ARC Financial Corp of Calgary, points to a 15 percent decline in cash flows for the Canadian oil and natural gas sector next year, based on the market's price expectations next year.

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's trip to India took an unexpected twist Monday when his security guards brought their own armored vehicles to drive him through the streets, sparking objections from the Official Opposition back in Ottawa.

* Joe Di Maulo, a man alleged to be an influential member of the underworld whose career spanned nearly five decades has been gunned down in what appears to be a new chapter in Montreal's ongoing Mafia war.

FINANCIAL POST

* Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd reported another monthly record for filling their planes in October as demand for air travel remains robust and their capacity is kept in check.

* Some of Ontario's biggest malls are going to be open even longer on Black Friday in the hopes Canadian shoppers will decide to stay in the country. The move is part of an effort to keep shoppers at its malls, rather than heading south of the border for the rush of bargains on the day following American Thanksgiving.