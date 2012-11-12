Nov 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* People in southeastern British Columbia are dying from
prescription opioid overdoses at the same rate they're dying in
drunk-driving accidents.
Across southeastern B.C., an average of 21 people are dying
each year from overdoses of prescribed opioids such as morphine,
codeine, oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl, the study
showed. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Retailer Leon's Furniture Ltd is acquiring
arch-rival the Brick Ltd for about $700 million in a
friendly deal that is aimed at strengthening the merchants as
they prepare for the next foreign retail invasion.
The agreement, which was announced Sunday evening, will see
the country's two largest specialty furniture retailers team up
amid a sluggish economy and weakening housing market, which has
put strains on sales growth and forced the two big players to
look for new ways to gain an edge. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Investors are looking for a compromise to keep the U.S.
economy from sailing over the fiscal cliff. It's just not clear
that the politicians in Washington are ready to deliver one.
With $600 billion in tax increases and automatic spending
cuts due to take effect in January, investors say they would
welcome an agreement that delays most changes until Congress can
hammer out a long-term deficit reduction deal in early 2013. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The next wave of real estate investment trusts south of
the border is likely to be made of distressed properties bought
by private equity investors so cheaply that they can be rented
out and still produce good returns despite the high management
costs. This asset class does not exist now among REITs, which,
in terms of rental properties, has been restricted to apartment
buildings. ()
* After 20 years at the helm, Rona Inc president
and CEO Robert Dutton announced Friday that he is leaving the
largest Canadian-based home improvement retailer and
distributor.
Dominique Boies, the company's executive vice-president and
chief financial officer, will take over as acting CEO while
executive search firm Korn/Ferry International searches
for a successor to Dutton. ()