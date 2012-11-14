Nov 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* McGill University is suing a former star of the Canadian
medical establishment for C$317,154 ($316,800), saying he has
reneged on a loan and collected salary he should have never been
paid.
The university filed the suit against Arthur Porter -- who
left the country and his job as CEO of the McGill University
Health Centre under a cloud -- alleging that he failed to repay
C$287,000 of a C$500,000 low-interest loan the university
provided him in 2008 to help pay for real estate. ()
* As free trade talks with the European Union reach the
endgame, Ottawa is signalling it is prepared to give the
Europeans at least part of what they asked for on drug patents -
a move that could cost Canadians up to C$900 million a year.
With negotiations at the bureaucratic level nearing closure,
International Trade Minister Ed Fast will meet his European
counterpart in Brussels next week, taking the discussions to the
next level. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's largest newspaper chain, Sun Media Corp
, is slashing 500 jobs, shutting down two printing
presses and erecting more paywalls as it tries to cut costs by
more than C$45 million to deal with declining advertising
revenue for its printed papers. ()
* BHP Billiton Ltd is out of the diamond business,
fed up with prolonged dull prices for gemstones and few
opportunities to improve profit margins.
The world's largest diversified miner said on Tuesday it
sold its controlling stake in Ekati, Canada's first ever diamond
mine, to diamond retailer Harry Winston Diamond Corp for
$500 million, well below what analysts expected. Billiton's
diamond marketing operations are also included in the sale. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Speaking in Fredericton on Tuesday, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty gave an update on the state of the federal government's
books. Economic growth is coming in slower than had been
expected, he reported.
That means that the deficit is going to come in C$5 billion
higher than thought this year, and will continue to be higher in
years to come, as the economy grows - but grows slowly. The end
result: Ottawa won't be getting its books back to balance until
2016/17, a year later than expected. ()
* The Department of Citizenship and Immigration spent almost
C$750,000 monitoring ethnic media over the past three years,
including assessments of election campaign events and
"perceptions" of minister Jason Kenney.
A series of contracts from March 2009 through May 2012 cost
taxpayers C$745,050, according to documents obtained by The
Canadian Press under access to information law. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says U.S. politicians need
to get to work quickly on putting together a fiscal compromise
that will avoid an economic crisis.
Flaherty says failure to reach a fiscal deal before Jan. 1
will plunge the United States into a recession quickly, with
Canada to follow shortly afterward. ()
* Canadian airlines joined their international counterparts
Tuesday in lauding the decision by the European Commission to
"stop the clock" temporarily on the industry's inclusion in the
emission trading scheme for the 27 member states.
The European Union said the decision was made to give the
international community time to come up with an alternative,
global strategy for combating carbon dioxide emissions. ()