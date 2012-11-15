Nov 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Toronto's Police Services Board is pushing back against Chief Bill Blair on two fronts, refusing to accept his request for a 2.3 percent budget increase and demanding to see the paperwork and information collected when officers stop individuals on the street.

Members of the civilian oversight body asked Blair to do more work on the two contentious files at a meeting Wednesday that included a string of public presentations raising questions about a new initiative to issue receipts to civilians involved in "street checks" by police. ()

* The annual physical by your family doctor will be quicker and involve fewer tests for most healthy adults under a new fee agreement with Ontario's physicians.

The province reached a tentative deal with the Ontario Medical Association Tuesday, worth C$11.1 billion ($11.07 billion) a year, that calls for "modernizing" the annual health exam and personalizing it to individual needs to reduce unnecessary tests. ()

Reports in the business section:

* One of Rona Inc's largest shareholders is calling for the ouster of its board of directors in the wake of a spurned takeover overture and weak results, paving the way for a faceoff between influential shareholders and the provincial government.

Invesco Canada Ltd, a long time Rona shareholder that controls more than 10 per cent of its stock, said on Wednesday it plans to launch a proxy fight "for the purpose of removing Rona's current directors and electing new directors in their place." ()

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC says it is co-operating fully with an international probe into allegations it helped fix the benchmark interest rate Libor. Unfortunately, not everyone sees it that way. According to the Competition Bureau of Canada, RBS isn't co-operating at all.

In an unusual move Wednesday, the federal competition watchdog put out a news release to dispute statements RBS made to shareholders this month when it released third-quarter financial numbers. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Teachers, experts and political leaders met for an anti-bullying conference in Vancouver Tuesday, a little more than a month after B.C. teen Amanda Todd's suicide made headlines around the world.

The guest list included Premier Christy Clark and education minister Don McRae, but had one notable absence: Amanda Todd's mother, Carol Todd. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian wing of global law firm Norton Rose Group proved to be a "huge plus" in convincing U.S.- based Fulbright & Jaworski LLP to join a new global energy law powerhouse that will be called Norton Rose Fulbright.

London-based Norton Rose has been rapidly expanding around the world over the past few years, creating a strong international brand through high-profile mergers with well known law firms from Canada, Australia and South Africa. ()

* Quebec's environment minister is expressing reservations about private sector plans to import crude from Alberta's oil sands to Montreal refineries, insisting Quebec will retain sovereignty over its land no matter what is decided by federal regulators.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City Wednesday, Daniel Breton would not say outright if his Parti Québécois minority government opposes plans by Enbridge Inc and TransCanada Corp to ship Alberta oil eastward to Montreal. Rather, he attempted to flex a little muscle by saying nothing will move forward without Quebec's blessing. ()