March 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Anglophone municipal leaders predict chaos and the end of linguistic peace in Quebec if the Parti Québécois government proceeds with a provision in its language bill to withdraw the bilingual status of certain municipalities.

* The British Columbia government has withdrawn controversial sections of a new bill that opponents claim would have privatized the Canadian province's forests after an outcry over a lack of public consultation in the process.

* A 20-year-old Toronto man charged with stabbing a stranger on a subway train last month was back in court on Tuesday on fresh charges, also involving apparently random attacks.

Reports in the business section:

* Ottawa has granted Air Canada more time to meet its pension funding obligations, but with tough conditions that include the airline's executives taking a hit to the wallet.

* Oxford Properties Group is on the hunt in Europe as it looks to add C$7 billion ($6.8 billion) to the real estate portfolio it manages by 2015, part of a massive expansion that would boost its size by nearly a third.

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd has gained control of Inmet Mining Corp after a drawn-out hostile bid, charting a course to the major leagues of copper mining as it takes on the massive Cobre Panama project.

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario Labor Minister Yasir Naqvi says he didn't endorse a controversial book on Islam that says it's okay for men to physically punish their wives. Naqvi acknowledged that he wrote a letter of support for the book two years ago, but says he didn't read it.

* The Canadian National Exhibition Association is demanding MGM Resorts International and Cadillac Fairview Corp Ltd stop using its iconic images to promote pitch for a casino resort at Exhibition Place.

FINANCIAL POST

* A private equity firm is looking for the court's intervention to stop a recent move by cash-strapped wireless startup Mobilicity to raise new debt financing. Toronto-based Catalyst Capital Group Inc filed an application on Feb. 25 asking the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to set aside a financing agreement Mobilicity entered into on Feb. 6.

* Sears Canada Inc has named a member of its board of directors, EJ Bird, as interim chief financial officer. The department store retailer, grappling with sliding sales and market share for several years, has been on the hunt for a new chief financial officer since the sudden departure of Sharon Driscoll in December.

* The heads of Canada's leading business lobby groups are urging the federal government to get on with negotiating a free trade deal with Europe. The groups issued a letter to assure Trade Minister Ed Fast that they will stand behind the deal, once it is negotiated, and help sell it to workers and communities across Canada.