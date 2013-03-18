March 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's Justice Minister Rob Nicholson says there is "no question" that the series of criminal justice reforms his government has introduced will stand up to constitutional tests, despite allegations that his department's vetting standards are inadequate.

* Police have tracked down and arrested four men they say were responsible for a daring helicopter escape from a Quebec prison. Two men, one with alleged biker-gang affiliations, clung to a hijacked helicopter as it lifted off from a detention center in St-Jerome, Quebec, 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal, on Sunday afternoon, touching off a manhunt by land and air.

Reports in the business section:

* Mall wars have stepped up among major landlords as they try to lure large anchor tenants, reflecting a new era for department stores in Canada.

Cadillac Fairview Corp and Oxford Properties Group are fighting to snare potentially lucrative department-store retailers, including Nordstrom Inc of Seattle, Toronto-based Holt Renfrew & Co and Quebec-based La Maison Simons, which generate above-average industry sales.

* They are flipping burgers or driving trucks, sorting the mail, going back to school or still searching for work. And while the job market looks bleak, with many positions offering low pay on a casual or temporary basis, just 20 of the 465 unionized workers who lost their jobs a year ago - when Caterpillar Inc shuttered Electro-Motive Diesel, a London, Ontario, locomotive plant - have relocated.

NATIONAL POST

* The Alberta government, continuing to press its case for the Keystone XL pipeline, took out an ad in Sunday's New York Times newspaper, tying the controversial project to core American values and to U.S. pride in its military.

* It's been more than two years since mayor Naheed Nenshi became the cuddly creature in charge of Calgary. One of North America's first Muslim mayors, approval ratings place his popularity so high in the public mind that the thought of a serious challenger taking him on in this fall's municipal election seems like a political kamikaze mission.