March 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More than a day after industrial waste water leaked from a
Suncor Energy Inc site into the Athabasca River, the
oil-sands giant and the province were still trying to determine
which, if any, toxic materials were carried into the major
Alberta waterway. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Suzuki Canada Inc will end its 30-year run of selling
vehicles in Canada next year, the final withdrawal of Suzuki
Motor Corp from markets it once thought so important
that it manufactured vehicles here. ()
* Canadian and South Korean officials are playing down
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty's assertion that a free-trade deal
between the countries is imminent. Flaherty, who is on a
four-day trip to drum up business in Asia, said Monday after a
speech in Hong Kong that Canada is "very close" to wrapping up
an agreement with South Korea. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadians continue to pay more to fund a "gold plated"
parliamentary pension plan that spending watchdogs say has
taxpayers ultimately contributing more than C$25 for every
dollar from MPs. The federal government announced last fall it
is overhauling the parliamentary pension plan - including
tripling MP contributions and increasing retirement age - after
the next election. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Target Canada president Tony Fisher addressed Tuesday the
sticker shock gripping some consumers who expected the
retailer's prices would be on par with its U.S. stores when it
opened outlets across the country this month. ()