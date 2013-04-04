April 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Alberta government has quietly presented a proposal to
sharply increase levies on carbon production and force large
oil-industry producers to slash greenhouse gas emissions by as
much as 40 per cent on each barrel of production, a long-term
plan that has surprised Ottawa and industry executives with its
ambition. ()
* Bruce Heyman, a Chicago-based Goldman Sachs executive and
one of Barack Obama's top fundraisers, is in final talks to
become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada, according to sources.
()
Reports in the business section:
* Low interest rates have failed to jump-start the housing
market, as sales in major Canadian cities in March fell sharply
below where they were last spring. Despite a series of
mortgage-rate promotions offering five-year loans at less than 3
percent, sales of existing homes in the Toronto area slumped 17
percent in March from a year earlier, while Vancouver sales sank
18 percent. ()
* Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Ed Clark unveiled Bharat
Masrani as his successor. The Ugandan-born banker will take over
on Nov. 1, 2014, after a transitional stint as chief operating
officer. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Lululemon Athletica Inc says its chief product
officer is leaving the retailer, just weeks after it pulled its
black Luon pants from store shelves because they were too sheer.
In a statement Wednesday, Lululemon said Sheree Waterson,
who joined the company in 2008, will leave effective as of April
15. ()